Trappers Lose at Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Hastings Sodbusters downed the Pierre Trappers 7-4 Friday night in Exhibition League baseball in Hastings. The Sodbusters scored two insurance runs in the 8th inning to send the Trappers to their second straight loss on the current 5 game road trip. Ken Scott had his 46th RBI and Cal Smith drove in his 45th run on the season for the Trappers who were out hit in the game 12-7 by Hastings. Tyler McDonald started and took the loss for Pierre as he surrendered 5 runs on 9 hits over 6.2 innings. The game was played in a brisk 2 hours and 8 minutes. The Trappers fall to 25-23 on the season with the loss. The two teams play again tonight in Hastings at 6:25 pm.