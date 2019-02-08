Trappers Ink Another Pitcher for 2019 Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the second year “Expedition League” have signed another pitcher for the 2019 season and he is a familiar face. AJ Fell will be returning to the Trappers roster. AJ is a junior right handed pitcher out of Spring Hill College. Last season. AJ made 12 appearances for the Trappers, going 2-3 with 29 strikeouts in 39 innings. In his last start last season, he went 6.1 innings against the Badlands Big Sticks giving up only five hits and two earned runs for the win. He is a native of Aurora, Colorado. Fell and the Trappers will begin their second season in the Expedition League that begins the last week of May.