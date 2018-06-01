  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Trappers Improve to 4-0 at Home

Trappers Improve to 4-0 at Home

June 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (expeditionleague.com)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers won their 5th straight game to begin the inaugural Expedition League season with a 5-2 win over the Hub City HotShots Thursday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Pierre took advantage of 4 Hub City errors and strong pitching from starting and winning pitcher Cal Smith and releiver Seth Brewer to remain unbeaten at home in 4 games to start the season. Smith allowed just 1 run and 2 hits through the first 5 innings and Brewer allowed only 3 hits and a run. The Trappers scored 2 runs in the second inning and added single runs in the third, 7th and 8th as they outhit the HotShots 7-5 in the contest. Brewer had a double and Smith drove in 3 runs to help his own cause. The Trappers are now 5-1 on the season and go on the road to begin a weekend series in Dickinson, North Dakota tonight against the Badlands Big Sticks.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia