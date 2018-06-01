Trappers Improve to 4-0 at Home

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers won their 5th straight game to begin the inaugural Expedition League season with a 5-2 win over the Hub City HotShots Thursday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Pierre took advantage of 4 Hub City errors and strong pitching from starting and winning pitcher Cal Smith and releiver Seth Brewer to remain unbeaten at home in 4 games to start the season. Smith allowed just 1 run and 2 hits through the first 5 innings and Brewer allowed only 3 hits and a run. The Trappers scored 2 runs in the second inning and added single runs in the third, 7th and 8th as they outhit the HotShots 7-5 in the contest. Brewer had a double and Smith drove in 3 runs to help his own cause. The Trappers are now 5-1 on the season and go on the road to begin a weekend series in Dickinson, North Dakota tonight against the Badlands Big Sticks.