Trappers Hold On to Down Big Sticks

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers scored 3 runs in the 6th and 1 in the 7th and then held on for a 7-6 win over the Badlands Big Sticks in the first of a four game Expedition League series that began at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday. Starting and winning pitcher Darin Parkhurst went 7 innings allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. Billy Moreland survived a shaky save attempt with 2 innings of 3 run 3 hit baseball to record the save. Pierre scored 3 runs in the 4th inning to take a 3-2 lead and increased it to 7-3 after 7 innings by using a 12 hit attack. Zane Phelps had his league leading 44th RBI in the contest as Pierre had 4 extra base hits. All of the Big Sticks runs came on solo home runs from Micheal Furman, Conner VanCleave and Nathan Sanders. The win improves the Trappers record to 23-20 on the season while the Big Sticks fell to 30-16. The two teams play game two of the series tonight at Hyde Stadium with a 7:05 pm first pitch. Fireworks will follow the game.