Trappers Hold On In Wild Win Over Moo

FREMONT, NE – After leading early 8-0, the Pierre Trappers held on for a wild 15-13 win Tuesday against the Moo at Moeller Field.

The Trappers were outhit 17-12, but drew 10 walks and nine of their hits were for extra bases. Michael Herrera hit his second home run of the season and Tyler Ranel had his first. Alex Gonzalez, Jake Collins and Noah Berghammer each had two doubles. Nick Grossman drove in three runs.

Pierre is 2-3 and will play the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Gering Wednesday at 7:35 CT. The home opener at Hyde Stadium will be on Friday against the Hastings Sodbusters at 7:05.

