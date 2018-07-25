Trappers Hit and Pitch Past Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers got solid hitting and solid pitching Tuesday night as they downed the Spearfish Sasquatch 13-3 in Spearfish in Expedition League baseball. Eric Romo and Jimmy Brazile combined on a 2 hitter on the mound for the Trappers with Romo going 7 innings in picking up the win as he improved to 5-1 on the season. The Trappers bats also came alive banging out 16 hits. Teddy Ellison hit his 5th home run of the year among his 3 hits on the night and 4 RBI’s. Ellison also doubled in the game and Ken Scott drove in his 47th run of the season for the Trappers who won for a second straight night and improved to 27-25 on the season. The Trappers, with one week to go in the regular season are 6 games behind Souris Valley in the Lewis Division standings and a game and a half behind the Badlands Big Sticks for second and final playoff spot. The Trappers play Souris Valley tonight in Minot. Game time is scheduled for 6:35 pm.