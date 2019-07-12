Trappers Have 5th Player Named to All Star Game

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Trappers starting pitcher Dominick Parkhurst is the 5th member of the Pierre Trappers to be named to the Expedition League’s Lewis Division All Star team. Parkhurst is 3-2 on the season with a 3.85 earned run average. In 37.1 innings pitched so far this season, including 7.1 innings in a win over the Badlands Big Sticks on Thursday, Parkhurst has struck out 20 while walking only 7. Parkhurst joins fellow Trappers pitchers Jackson Back and Kyle Nordbye on the Lewis Division All Star squad along with third baseman Zane Phelps and shortstop Micheal Herrera. The Expedition League All Star game will be next Tuesday in Minot, North Dakota.