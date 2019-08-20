Trappers Hand Out Post Season Awards

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers Expedition League Baseball team wrapped up it’s second season of existence and named their Most Valuable Player award. This year after the votes were tabulated there was a tie for the top MVP award. Third baseman Zane Phelps and shortstop Michael Herrera earned season MVP honors from the team. Phelps led the Trappers this season with 12 home runs and 60 RBI’s in 236 official at bats. He finished the season with a .297 batting average. Herrera hit .321 on the season in 237 official at bats. He had 4 home runs and drove in 33 over the course of the season. The 2019 Pierre Trappers Silver Slugger Award Recipients are Catcher Alex Gonzales, Third Baseman Zane Phelps, and Left Fielder Nick Grossman. Gonzales hit 4 home runs and had 19 RBI’s on the season. Phelps led the Trappers in home runs and was one of the league leaders in that category. And Grossman had 2 home runs and 36 RBI’s on the season while batting .362 on the season. Meanwhile the Pitcher of the Year for the Trappers was Jackson Back who established himself as the Ace of the Staff. Back had a 5-1 record on the season with a ERA of 2.34. He struck out 59 while walking only 12 and allowed 44 hits. AJ Fell was named Reliever of the Year and the Grizz Grinder Award went to Billy Moreland who became the first Trapper to play all 9 positions in a single game. And defensively, the 2019 Pierre Trappers Gold Glove Award recipients are Catcher Jonny Pacheco, Short Stop Michael Herrera, and Center Fielder Ken ScottThe Trappers finished the second season of the Expedition League with a 32-32 record and was in the playoff hunt for the second half season playoff spot before losing 3 of 4 in their final 5 games.