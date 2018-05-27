Trappers Get 2nd Win of Season

PIERRE, S.D. – Seth Brewer hit a grand slam home run and had 5 RBI’s on the night as the Pierre Trappers downed the Hub City Hotshots 12-4 before 502 fans at Hyde Stadium Sunday night in Expedition League Baseball. The Trappers had 2 big innings scoring 5 runs in the 5th and added 4 more in the 7th to pick up their second win of the season. The Hotshots outhit the Tappers 12-10 in the game. Conner Burgess picked up the win in relief. He allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 2.1 innings. The two teams wrap up their 4 game opening series of the season tomorrow night in Pierre.