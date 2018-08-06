Trappers Fall Short Again

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers comeback fell short Saturday night as they dropped a 12-10 verdict to the Hub City Hot Shots in Expedition League action in Aberdeen. The Hot Shots scored 6 runs in the 6th an added another in the 7th to pick up the win. Eric Romo took the loss for the Trappers who remain 1 game back of the Badlands Big Sticks for the second and final playoff spot in the Lewis Division with 1 game remaining to be played in the regular season. Teddy Ellison hit a 3 run home run for a second straight game and Jack Stamper also hit a solo home run for the Trappers who outhit the Hot Shots 13-11 in the game. Romo started the went 5 innings for the Trappers allowing 5 runs on 7 hits but the Trappers Bullpen could not keep Hub City in line as Jimmy Brazil allowed 7 runs on 4 hits in an inning and a third. Jimmy Hardin and Arturo Monroy pitched shutout baseball the rest of the way. With the loss the Trappers are 31-31 on the season while Hub city improved to 29-33. The regular season finale between the two teams is tonight in Aberdeen with a 5:35 pm first pitch.