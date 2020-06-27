Trappers Fall In Season Opener

GERING, NE – Poor defense cost the Pierre Trappers in a 5-4 loss Friday in the Expedition League opener to the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. Four Trapper errors led to four unearned runs for the Pioneers.

Carter Howell homered in the second for the Trappers’ first run of the season and a 1-0 lead. After Western Nebraska tied the game in the home fourth, Michael Herrera’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly gave Pierre a 2-1 advantage. In the Pioneer sixth, Kai Alberghini tied the game with an RBI single and Cameron Skinner put Western Nebraska ahead with an RBI double.

Western Nebraska scored twice more in the seventh before the Trappers scored two in the eighth, one on an Alex Gonzales home run. However, the Trappers left the tying run on second and were retired in order in the ninth.

Nolan Guidry took the loss in relief. Kaden Bishop started, allowing an unearned run and two hits in four innings. Former Pierre Governors star Peyton Zabel was 0-for-5 in his Trappers debut.

The teams will play again Saturday night at 8:05 CT in Gering.

