Trappers Fall for Third Straight Time

DICKINSON, N.D. – A 7 run 7th inning proved be the desisive inning Sunday night as the Badlands Big Sticks handed the Pierre Trappers their thrid straight Expedition League loss 16-5 in Dickinson. Pierre trailed 7-5 going into the home half of the 7th inning before the Big Sticks got their offense going off of releif pitcher Jackson Bak who allowed 8 runs to score. Jackson Bak started the took the loss after going 4.2 innings allowing 6 runs on 8 hits and striking out 6. Jack Simonsen hit his first home run of the season for the Trappers and Jack Simonsen had a pair of RBI’s as Pierre banged out 11 hits. Kaleb Binstock had a home run for Badlands who had 14 hits and swept the 3 game series from the Trappers. Pierre is in Minot for a brief two game series with the Souris Valley Sabres tonight and tomorrow night. The loss dropped Pierre’s record to 5-4 on the season.