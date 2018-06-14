Trappers Fall Again

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers gave up double digits again as they dropped a 12-3 verdict to the Western Nebraska Pioneers Wednesday night in Expedition League Baseball at Hyde Stadium. Jackson Bak had one of his worst outings of the season allowing 9 runs on 7 hits in 3.2 innings to take the loss. The Pioneers had 13 hits in the game while Pierre had just 6. Two of those hits were home runs from Jack Stamper who hit his 4th longball of the season and Micheal Herrera who hit his first. The Trappers lost their 2nd straight to fall to 7-10 on the season. The Pioneers and Trappers play again tongiht at 6:35 pm at Hyde Stadium.