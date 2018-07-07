Trappers Fall Again

Pierre, S.D. – The Division leading Souris Valley Sabre Dogs continued to dominate teams in their division this year in the Expedition League as they downed the Pierre Trappers 11-2 Friday night Hyde Stadium. The Sabre Dogs scored two runs in the first inning off of starting and losing pitcher Eric Romo and built the lead from there. Romo allowed 9 runs, 5 earned and 10 hits over the first six innings. The Trappers offense was dormant most the night with only two runs in the 5th inning to show. Landon Badger had an RBI single in the 5th inning, one of just 8 hits on the night. With the loss the Trappers fall to 15-19 on the season as they host the

Sabre Dogs in a doubleheader tonight at Hyde Stadium with the first game beginning at 5:30 pm the second at 8:05 pm. Both games will be 7 inning affairs.