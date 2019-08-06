Trappers End Season With Victory

PIERRE, S.D. – A crowd estimated at 1100 fans saw the Pierre Trappers end their second season in the Expedition League in style with a 12-4 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks Monday night in Hyde Stadium in the regular season finale. A 7 run 4th inning was the key for the Trappers as they end their season at the .500 mark with a 32-32 record. Zane Phelps ended the season with his 12th home run and finished with 60 RBIs on the year after getting 4 in the final game. Ken Scott had 3 hits and 4 RBI’s while 4 pitchers shut down the Big Sticks with starting pitcher Seth Brewer going 5 innings allowing 3 runs on 6 hits. Billy Moreland, Tiger Cox and Nathan Morris finished out the game for the Trappers. The Big Sticks advance to the Expedition League Playoffs while the Trappers players will head back to college.