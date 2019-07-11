Trappers End Losing Skid

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers used a little home cooking to their advantage on Thursday night as two Pierre pitchers limited Western Nebraska to 1 hit in a 13-4 win over the Pioneers in Expedition League Baseball at Hyde Stadium. The win snapped a 5 game losing skid for the Trappers as Joey Carterman and AJ Fell combined for 8 strikeouts. Carterman allowed 4 runs of which 3 were earned over 7.1 innings to pick up the win. Zane Phelps hit his Expedition League leading 9th home run and Micheal Herrera also homered for the Trappers who put together 13 hits and overcame 4 errors in the field. Phelps drove in a run for his team leading 43rd of the season as Pierre had 6 extra base hits in the game. The Trappers improve to 22-20 on the season with the victory. The loss was just the 9th of the season for the Pioneers, the defending Expedition League champions. They have won 32. The Trappers will host the Badlands Big Sticks in an importance Lewis Division 4 game series that begins tonight at Hyde Stadium. Game time is 7:05 pm.