Trappers End 3 Game Expedition League Losing Skid

FREMONT, Nebr. – Jackson Back pitched 8.1 innings of 7 hit baseball as the Pierre Trappers broke a 3 game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Fremont Moo in Expedition League Baseball Sunday in Fremont, Nebraska. Back allowed 2 runs on 7 hits and struck out 5 in picking up the win. Nathan Morris got the final two outs to earn the save. Zane Phelps had his team leading 35th RBI for the Trappers who had 11 hits and put the game away with a 4 run 9th inning. The Trappers improved to 21-18 with the victory and return to action tonight when they travel to Gehring, Nebraska and their first matchup of the season against the Western Nebraska Pioneers tonight.