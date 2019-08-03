Trappers Eliminated From Post Season

MINOT, N.D. – The Pierre Trappers were eliminated from any post season hopes on Friday night when the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs recorded a 9-5 Expedition League baseball win in Minot, N.D. After the Sabre Dogs built a 5-0 lead, the Trappers answered with a 5 run 7th inning to tie the game only to see the home team scored in the bottom of the 7th to regain the lead and then add two more in the 8th. The Trappers were limited to 4 hits in the game with one of those a solo home run from Nate Piazza in the 7th inning. Crews Taylor hit a solo home run for Souris Valley as they unloaded a 13 hit attack. Darin Parkhurst staraed on the mound for the Trappers lasing 5 innings allowing 5 runs on 8 hits and striking out 2. Tiger Cox allowed two runs in the 7th inning to take the loss. Joseph Brazile also allowed 2 runs in the 8th inning but did not figure in the decision. The loss leaves the Trappers 3.5 games behind the Badlands Big Sticks in the Lewis Division second half standings with 3 games left to play. Souris Valley moved ahead of the Trappers into the second spot behind the Big Sticks. Pierre and Souris Valley play game 3 of their series tonight in Minot, N.D.