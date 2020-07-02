Trappers Edged in Extra Innings

GERING, NE – After leading early 5-0, the Pierre Trappers eventually lost two leads, including one in extra innings, and fell 8-7 in 10 innings to the Western Nebraska Pioneers Wednesday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

A passed ball scored Noah Berghammer in the top of the 10th to give the Trappers a 7-6 lead, but the Pioneers’ Josh Davis scored a two-run walk-off single off losing pitcher AJ Fell.

Tyler Wiltshire hit his first home run of the season for the Trappers. Mitch Stroh had three hits. Tavian Josenberger drove in two runs. Former Pierre Governors star Payton Zabel was effective in three innings of relief, giving up a run and a hit and striking out five.

The Trappers are 2-4 and will conclude their season-opening road trip at Western Nebraska Thursday before playing their Hyde Stadium home opener Friday against the Hastings Sodbusters at 7:05.

Trappers Schedule and Results