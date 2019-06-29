Trappers Edge Whiskey Jacks

PIERRE, S.D. – Johnny Pacheco tripled and then scored on Tyler Ranel’s sacrifice fly in the 8th inning as the Pierre Trappers edged the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 5-4 in Expedition League Baseball in Pierre on Friday night. Tanel’s sacrifice gave Pierre a 5-3 lead and the Whiskey Jacks scored once in the top of the ninth before Pierre closer Billy Moreland struck out the final two batters to earn the save. Seth Brewer pitched 4.1 inning of relief to pick up the win. Both teams had 8 hits in the game and Zane Phelps drove in his team leading 22nd RBI. The win was the 4th straight for the Trappers who host Wheat City again tonight at 7:05npm.