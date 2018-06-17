Trappers Edge Sasquatch

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers scored the go ahead run in the 7th inning and went on to edge the Spearfish Sasquatch 6-5 to win their second straight in Expedition League play Saturday at Hyde Stadium. Pierre built a 5-1 lead with a 5 run third inning on the strength of Jack Stampers three run home run off of Spearfish starting pitcher Dylan Schneider. But the Sasquatch tied the game with a 4 run 5th inning. The Trappers outhit Spearfish 11-10 in the game. Conner McDonald started for Pierre allowing 5 runs over the first five innings. Conner Burgess got the win with Eric Romo pitching a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season. With the win the Trappers improve to 9 and 11 on the season as the two teams wrap up the series and the Trappers homestand tonight at 5:35 pm at Hyde Stadium.

In other Expedition League games Satuaday, Western Nebraska downed the Hub City Hot Shots 9-3 and Souris Valley beat up on Casper 15-6. Hastings at the Badlands Big Sticks was rained out in Dickinson.