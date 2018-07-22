Trappers Drop Thrird Straight

HASTINGS, Neb. – For a second consecutive night the Hastings Sodbusters pulled away late to down the Pierre Trappers 7-2 in Expedition League baseball Saturday night in Hastings. Pierre trailed 4-2 when Hasings scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th and their bullpen went on to shutout the Trappers the rest of the way. Hastings outhit the Pierre squad 13-8 in the game. Cal Smith tripled for Pierre’s only extra base hit in the game and Jack Stamper drove in both of the Trapper runs. Conner Mcdonald was saddled with the loss. He pitched 6.2 innings allowing 6 earned runs on 12 hits. The loss drops the Trappers record to 25-24 on the season. They will look to avoid the series sweep in the final game at Hastings this evening. first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 pm.