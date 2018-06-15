Trappers Drop Third Straight

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers got solid pitching but their hitting went away Thursday night as they were beaten 4-2 by the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Expedition League baseball at Hyde Stadium. A 3 run 5th inning was the big inning for Western Nebraska who had 8 hits in the game. The Trappers matched that number but could only put runs on the board 3rd and 8th innings. Landon Badger had a double and RBI for Pierre and Cal Smith had the other Run Batted In. The Pioneers had just one extra base hit on the night. A.J. Fell was the losing pitcher for the Trappers in releif of starter Adrian Fidanza who went just 1 inning. Fell lasted 4 innings allowing 4 runs on 4 hits. A second Pierre releiver Jimmy Harden allowed 2 hits over 4 innings of shutout baseball. The loss was the 3rd straight for the Trappers as their record falls to 7 and 11. Pierre will entertain the Spearfish Sasquatch tonight at Hyde Stadium in the first of a three game weekend series. It will be Fireworks Friday at Hyde Stadium.