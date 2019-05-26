Trappers Drop Second Straight Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers dropped a 3-1 contest to the Badlands Big Sticks in Expedition League Baseball Saturday night in Pierre. The Big Sticks scored single runs in the 4th, 7th and 9th innings to win for a second straight night. Seth Brewer was the losing pitcher for the Trappers as the offense could only muster 3 hits in the game. Tyler Chipman was the winning pitcher for Badlands as he struck out 10 in 6 innings. The Trappers lone score was a solo home run by Seth Brewer. Pierre is off to an 0 and 2 start and has today and tomorrow off before beginning a 8 game road trip at Spearfish against the Sasquatch on Tuesday.