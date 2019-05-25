Trappers Drop Season Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers Dropped their Expedition League Season Opener to the Badlands Big Sticks 6-3 before a near capacity crowd at Hyde Stadium on Friday. The Trappers got down early as Mason Schwellenbach drilled a 2-run homer over the left field wall to give the Big Sticks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Tappers scored a run in the second inning to cut the lead in half. But Badlands scored runs in the third and fifth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the 8th to win the game. Trapper batters struck out 13 times in the game and left the bases loaded on 3 separate occasions in the game. The Trappers and Big Sticks play again tonight at 7:05 pm at Hyde Stadium.