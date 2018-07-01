Trappers Drop Final Game of Series to Casper

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers had their three game winning streak snapped on Saturday as the Casper Horseheads edged Pierre 11-10 on Saturday in Expedition League action at Hyde Stadium. Casper scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead as Jesse Carr shut down Pierre in the home half of the ninth to earn the save. The Trappers jumped out to a 9-0 lead after 4 innings but could not hold off Casper who had a 7 run 7th inning to tie the game at 9. Pierre outhit Casper 10-9 in the game with Conner Burgess hitting his first home run of the season and driving in 3 runs on 2 hits. Alex Sheets was the losing pitcher as he allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings pitched. The loss dropped Pierre’s record to 14-17 on the season while Casper won for just the 9th time. The Trappers will take the next 3 days off for the Expedition Leagues inaugural All Star break.

In other Expedition League games played on Saturday The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs downed the Hub City Hot Shots 14-10. The Badlands Big Sticks at Western Nebraska Pioneers and Spearfish Sasquatch at Hastings Sodbusters games were both rained out.