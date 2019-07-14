Trappers Drop Extra Inning Affair to Badlands

PIERRE, S.D. – The Badlands Big Sticks scored 3 runs in the top of the 10th to down the Pierre Trappers 9-6 in Expedition League baseball Saturday night in Pierre. Kaimana Souza Paaluhi’s 3 run homer off of Joseph Brazil was the deciding blow for the Big Sticks who won for a second straight night. Garrett Dupuis also homered for the Big Sticks while Sam Kalbaerer hit his second home run of the season for the Trappers. Badlands outhit Pierre 13-7 in the game that was witnessed by 609 fans on a hot night in Pierre. The two teams will wrap up the series this afternoon at 4:05 pm before taking a few days off for the Expedition League All Star game Tuesday in Minot, N.D.