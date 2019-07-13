Trappers drop Decision to Badlands

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers dropped a 5-3 verdict to the Badlands Big Sticks Friday in Expedition League Baseball in Pierre. Alex Gonzales hit a solo home run for the Trappers, his 4th of the season for one of Pierre’s 5 hits in the contest. Michael Fuhrman and Dylan Ditzenberger went yard for the Big Sticks. Seth Brewer started and took the loss for Pierre going 4.2 innings allowing 2 runs on5 hits to see his record fall to see his record fall to 1 and 5 on the year. With the loss, the Trappers record falls to 23-21. the two teams play again tonight at 7:05 pm at Hyde Stadium.