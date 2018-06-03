Trappers Drop 2nd Straight

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Pierre Trappers dropped their second straight game to the Badlands Big Sticks 15-14 Saturday in Dickinson and for a second straight night, the Big Sticks scored in the bottom of the ninth to record their 6th victory of the season against two losses, Gabe Knowles bases loaded single scored Augie Francis with the winning run. Badlands scored 5 runs in the first inning off of starting pitcher AJ Fell and led the entire ball game until the 9th when the Trappers tied the game at 14. Conner McDonald took the loss for Pierre. Teddy Petersen was a single short of hitting for the cycle and had one of 3 home runs on the night for Pierre. Ken

Scott hit his second homer of the season and Jack Stamper went yard for the 4th time this season to lead Pierre in that category. Badlands outhit Pierre 15-13 and committed 6 errors in the game while Pierre had 3. The loss drops the Trappers to 5 and 3 on the season as the two teams play again tonight in Dickinson.