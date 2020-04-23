Trappers Continue To Sign Players For 2020 Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers are moving ahead with the anticipation of the Expedition Baseball Summer Wood Bat Collegiate League beginning on May 26th. The Trappers are signing more players to their roster. The most recent signing outfielder Nikko Piazza whoe will be playing for the Trappers for a third consecutive year. Piazza will abe a senior at Southeast Oklahoma State this coming school year. Earlier this month the Trappers signed left handed pitcher Subaru Oshima from West Hills Community College. Oshima is a native of Chiba City, Japan. Also from West Hills Community College is right haned pitcher Ryuya Kato, another native of Japan. And Catcher Alex Gonzales, who holds the Trappers team record for Walks with 40 last year, will also play for the Trappers this season. He goes to Metro State in Denver. The Expedition League this year is increasing team roster sizes to 33 from 30 due to the fact the NCAA cancelled all spring sports seasons due to the CoronaVirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. The Trappers are scheduled to open against the Sioux Falls Sunfish, a new entry into the Expedition League on May 26th at Hyde Stadium.