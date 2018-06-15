Trappers Break Losing Skid

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers broke out of an offensive slump with 14 runs on only 9 hits as they downed the Spearfish Sasquatch 14-4 in Expedition League Baseball Friday night at Hyde Stadium. Pierre starting and winning pitcher Seth Brewer gave the Trappers the pitching they needed as he worked 7 innings allowing 2 runs on 5 hits and striking out 8, Zane Phelps and Pierre native Spencer Sarringer each hit their third home runs of the season in the game and Teddy McDonald had his 6th double of the season. Pierre jumped on starting and losing pitcher Steve Dennis for 9 runs in the first four innings as Pierre snapped a 3 game losing skid and improved their record to 8 and 11 on the season, The two teams will play again Saturday Night at Hyde Stadium.

In other Expedition League games on Friday Hub City downed Western Nebraska 11-8, Souris Valley was a 15-6 winner over Casper and Hastings edged the Badlands Big Sticks 8-7.