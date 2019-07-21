Trappers Blown Out Again

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Pierre Trappers offense was stifled again on Saturday and pitching and defense disappeared for a second straight game as the Badlands Big Sticks beat the Trappers 14-1 in Expedition League Baseball Saturday night in Dickinson, North Dakota before an announced crowd of 1,013. Trapper starting and losing pitcher Jackson Back lasted into the 5th inning allowing 8 runs on 8 hits. The Big Sticks scored 6 times in the 5th inning to break open a close game. Four Badlands pitchers combined on a 7 hitter with starter Nate Flesher going 6.1 innings to pick up the win. Two Big Stick home runs provided the fuel for the offense that had 14 hits in the game. of Pierre’s 7 hits, 3 were for extra bases. The loss drops the Trappers record back to the .500 mark at 23-23 with the final game of the series set for 4:35 mountain time Sunday.