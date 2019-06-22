Trappers Back On Field and Shutout at Hastings

PIERRE, S.D. – Two Hastings Sodbuster pitchers limited the Pierre Trappers to just 5 hits as they combined to shutout the Trappers 5-0 in Expedition League Baseball Friday night in Hastings, Nebraska. After 3 consecutive rainouts the Trappers were not sharp at the plate as starter and winning pitcher Matt Hess shutdown the Trappers offense allowing 5 hits and striking out 6. Dom Parkhurst started and took the loss for Pierre pitching 5 innings and allowing 4 runs on 5 hits. Two other Pierre pitchers went the final 4 innings. Nate Altermatt doubled for the Trappers lone extra base hit. The loss dropped the Trappers to 10-13 on the year. Pierre and Hastings play game 2 of the series tonight in Hastings.