Trappers and Expedition League Facing Season Challenges

PIERRE, S.D. – The Expedition League had a change of plans for the start of their season when they postponed their starting date of May 26th on Friday due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. Pierre Trappers owner and Expedition League President Steve Wagner tells Dakota Radio Group Sports that the league has several contingency schedules in place**.

While the four states that the Expedition League has teams in do not have official Stay at Home Orders, they do have various guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures in place and Wagner said the league was left with little decision but to postpone the start of the season. Another problem is the team in Brandon, Manitoba, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks do have a State at Home Order in place through September placed by the Canadian Government, so Wagner says that the 2020 season will see the Whiskey Jacks home games played in North Dakota**.

If the league can get going by June 15 or earlier, Wagner says the league can still have a full season**.

If the start of the season is delayed to July 4th, Wagner says they can still have a season, just not as many games**.

The Expedition League is entering it’s third year of operation and the Pierre Trappers are a charter member of the Summer Collegiate Wood Bat League.