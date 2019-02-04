Trappers Add Another Player to 2019 Roster

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Summer Collegiate Wood Bat “Expedition League’ have announced the signing of another player for the upcoming 2019 season. Tyler Ranel is a sophomore outfielder out of East Tennessee State University. Ranel was a two sport athlete in high school, playing both baseball and football. He is the brother of 2018 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs outfielder EJ Ranel, who was the 2018 Expedition League Most Valuable Player. The Trappers will begin play for their second year in the Expedition League with games scheduled to begin the last week of May and continue through the first week of August.