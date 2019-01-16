Trappers Add Another Pitcher for Upcoming Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Summer Wood Collegiate baseball league The Expedition League have announced the signing of another pitcher to play and pitch for the Trappers this spring and summer. Jacob Standridge! Standridge is a sophomore pitcher out of San Joaquin Delta College in California. He is originally from Stockton, California. Jacob is teammates with current Trappers pitcher Nathen Norris at Delta. The Expeidtion League has teams in 4 states and one in Canada for the coming year and will begin it’s season in Late May.