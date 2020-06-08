Trappers 2020 Schedule Set

PIERRE – The Pierre Trappers’ 2020 schedule has been released. Pierre will open its 52-game regular season on Friday, June 26 with the first of three games against the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Gering. After two games at Fremont and two more at Western Nebraska, the Pioneers’ home opener at Hyde Stadium will be on Friday, July 3 against the Hastings Sodbusters in the first of a three-game series.

Pierre is one of six teams of the 10 in the Expedition League that will play in the 2020 season.

Here is the full schedule: