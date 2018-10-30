Trapper Fans to Elect President of Trappers Nation!

PIERRE, S.D. – With Election Day is right around the corner, The Pierre Trappers of the Expedtion League have an election of their own. Electing a President fo the Trappers Nation for the upcoming season. Here are the official guidelines to putting your (baseball) hat in the race:

1. Comment on the Trappers Facebook and Twiiter post with a picture of you, or someone you feel is the right person for the job, in the comments of this post.

2. Accompany your picture with three reasons why you, or that person, should be elected to office (your/their platform).

Nominations will be taken until Friday at 5:00 central time After that, the conventions for the parties will reveal their nominations and the vote will be made public to the people. Voting will run from Saturday, November 3rd until Election Day. The announcement of who the first President of Trappers Nationwill be at 5:00 central time on Tuesday. The President that is elected will receive a swag pack containing apparel and merchandise and the opportunity to be sworn into office by throwing the first pitch at the Trappers home opener!