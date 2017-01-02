Train Accident in Fort Pierre Friday Night

FORT PIERRE SD – The Fort Pierre Fire Department was called out to an accident involving a train and a 2013 Ford F150 around 6:30pm Friday night Dec 30th at the train tracks west of the intersection of highways 14/34 and 83.

Assistant Fire Chief Tye Odden told DRG News the 59 yr old driver of the pickup from Eagle Butte was not injured. Odden said the flashing lights at the crossing were working and the train had minimal damage and there was no derailment.

Odden said the officials assisting were the Highway Patrol, Stanley County Sheriff’s and Fort Pierre Fire Department.

Odden stated that when called out the Department sounds sirens and lights but reminds the public pulling over to the side of the road when possible allows them to get to the scene quicker.

The area was cleared under 2 hours and traffic was able to proceed.

The weather is going to make for some tough travel conditions in the next two days and bring some snow and cold temperatures and Assistant Fire Chief Odden wants to remind home owners that with the cold snap expected the next couple of days to be careful when using space heaters.

The Fort Pierre Fire Department thanks everyone for their support in 2016 and wishes everyone a Safe and Happy New Year in 2017.