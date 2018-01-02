Traffic Stop Leads to Death Investigation

A California man is facing charges after a dead woman’s body was found in a vehicle after a high speed chase yesterday (Mon.) morning in Lawrence County.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says just before noon MST, a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper saw 30-year-old Tosten Lommen of Santa Cruz, California, on I-90 in Lawrence County driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop, but Lommen didn’t stop.

The pursuit from Spearfish to Rapid City reached speeds of about 118 mph. Law enforcement deployed road spikes causing the vehicle to stop inside of Rapid City city limits. Lommen attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended. Upon a search of the vehicle, officials say they found the body of a deceased female.

The incident remains under investigation.

Agencies that assisted were the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Meade County Sheriff Office, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.