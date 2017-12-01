Traffic Restrictions on Capitol Avenue to be in Place Through Dec. 10

PIERRE, SD– Beginning this evening (Fri), drivers in Pierre will encounter traffic restrictions along Capitol Avenue.

The intersections of Capitol and Nicollet Avenues and Capitol and Highland Avenues will be closed to north and southbound traffic while crews work to rehabilitate manholes. East and westbound traffic will be maintained at both locations.

The restrictions will be signed and are expected to remain in place through Dec. 10.

Rehabilitating manholes ensures the City has necessary access to maintain its sanitary sewer lines.