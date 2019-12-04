Traffic at Pierre Street and Sioux Avenue in Pierre to be restricted over night

Southbound traffic at the corner of Pierre Street and Sioux Avenue in Pierre will be restricted to the right-turn-only lane starting at 7pm tonight.

Northbound traffic at the intersection will not be impacted. During the inspection process, right turns only will be permitted from the Walgreen’s parking lot onto Pierre Street.

The restriction will be in place to accommodate sanitary sewer line inspections and is scheduled to be lifted by 8am tomorrow (Thurs.).

This inspection is the final step in the City’s 2019 sanitary sewer relining project. This year, the City hired a contractor to reline approximately 8,600 ft. of sanitary sewer. The relining extends the life of the underground infrastructure. The inspection will confirm the lining work met contract requirements.