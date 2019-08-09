Trader Days Backyard BBQ Competition to benefit Verendrye Museum renovations

The Verendrye Museum will host its 3rd Annual Backyard BBQ Competition fundraiser next weekend (Aug. 17) during Trader Days in Fort Pierre.

Board member Randy Seiler says the main museum has been operating for about 50 years and is currently undergoing a major renovation.

Almost 20 teams have entered the contest. The official judging starts at 4pm in Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre. From 5pm until the food is gone, the public is invited to come eat and vote for people’s choice award. The public is invited to sample all of the creations for $10 per person, payable on site. Kids 8 years and under eat at the BBQ for free. Pop, water and beer will be available for purchase. Proceeds go to the Verendrye Museum.

The contestants include A-G-E, Bad River Mafia 1 & 2, Beck Motors Camping Crew, Bottom Line Welding, Burnt Offerins, Chase Auto, Cowboy Country Store, Dakota Prairie Bank, First National Bank, Fort Pierre Fire Department, Graham Tire, Grossenburg Implement, Inman’s Water, Prairie ATV, Prairie Traders, Sioux Nation, Zander Auto and Zay Norman Ranch.

The Verendrye Board of Directors actually oversees 5 historic buildings in Fort Pierre

1…the Verendrye Museum.

2…the Depot.

3…the Log Cabin.

4…the original school house

5…the old jail