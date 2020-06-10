Tow truck driver whose death sparked Move Over Awareness Month legislation would have celebrated his birthday today

June is Move Over Awareness Month in South Dakota, and today Governor Kristi Noem reminded all South Dakotans to drive safely and move over when passing stopped vehicles, especially emergency vehicles.

The South Dakota Legislature designated June as Move Over Awareness Month in memory of Dale Jones, a South Dakota tow operator who was killed by a passing vehicle this past January.

“Dale Jones’ birthday would have been today,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We recognize June as Move Over Awareness Month in the hope that what happened to Dale will never happen again in our state. I want to thank Senator John Wiik and all the other legislators that brought this important issue to the forefront.”

The South Dakota Legislature also passed and Governor Noem signed two laws designed to protect stopped emergency vehicles. Senate Bill 164 revised the penalties and provisions regarding approaching stopped vehicles. House Bill 1170 revised provisions regarding the use of certain lights by tow truck vehicles and Department of Transportation authorized vehicles.