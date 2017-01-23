Tourism Industry Leaders & Innovators Honored for Their Work

PIERRE, S.D. – Lt. Gov. Matt Michels and the South Dakota Department of Tourism presented awards to top tourism industry leaders Thursday evening at the 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Pierre.

The A. H. Pankow Award, which honors a media outlet or individual member of the media for unparalleled coverage and promotion of the state’s visitor industry, was awarded to South Dakota Public Broadcasting. The organization has continuously produced programming that has focused on the unique beauty and culture of South Dakota including shows like “Soaring South Dakota” and “Dakota Savor”, a new program that looks at South Dakota’s food, wine and brew offerings.

The George S. Mickelson Great Service Awards were given to The Saloon #10/Deadwood Social Club in Deadwood and to the Quality Inn & Suites in Watertown. This award honors businesses, communities or organizations that have done an exemplary job of exceeding visitors’ expectations in customer service.

The Excellence in Tourism Innovation Award honors an industry partner for thinking “outside the box” when it comes to making their business, attraction or destination even more appealing to their visitors. The award was given to the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, in recognition of their innovative ideas and promotions to elevate their visitors’ experiences during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award, in its eighth year, went to the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau for the community’s level of support of the Tourism Department’s fall Rooster Rush campaign. Members of the Aberdeen business community decorated their businesses, and the CVB sponsored giveaways and hosted a coloring contest for youth that received 250 entries.

The Ben Black Elk Award honors someone who makes an outstanding contribution to the state’s tourism industry. The award was given to Maureen Droz of Pierre, a recently retired employee of the Department of Tourism who worked in the department for nearly four decades.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.