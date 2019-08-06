Toscano Wins First Sanford Futures Golf Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State golfer Teresa Toscano won the Women’s College division of the 2019 Sanford Futures Golf Championship, Tuesday. A total of six Jackrabbit women’s golfers were competing in the event. Toscano finished the two-round event at 5-over (72-75=147). She finished at-par in round one which was played at The Falls Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, a par-72, 6,400-yard course. Round two was played at the par-70, 6,015-yard Willow Run Golf Course, where Toscano claimed victory over the 22-player field.