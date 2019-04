NEWTON, Kan. — Teresa Toscano of the South Dakota State women’s golf team was named All-League First Team for her second time by the Summit League following the conference banquet Saturday night. The junior leads the team with a 73.17 average stroke, which ranks second in the Summit League. Toscano’s 73.86 career stroke average also tops SDSU’s all-time list. She looks to improve on that average as the team opens conference championship play Sunday.