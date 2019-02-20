Toscano Earns Summit League Honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -For the fourth time in her collegiate career, South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano was named The Summit League Women’s Golfer of the Week, announced Wednesday by the league office. In the Jackrabbits’ first spring event, the junior tied for 11th out of 105 golfers at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational in Greensboro, Georgia. She shot a 224 (76-75-73). Toscano leads the Jackrabbits with a 73.3 stroke average and ranks second in The Summit League. Six of her 18 rounds have been par or lower this season, and she has three top-five and five top-15 finishes.