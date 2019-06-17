Tornado confirmed in Deuel County over the weekend

(KWAT, Watertown)- The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado in Deuel County Saturday evening.

Forecaster Steve Fleegel says it happened near Estelline…..

He says the tornado appears to have touched down in a field before ascending back up into the clouds. He says without a debris field, it’s difficult to say what kind of winds it had in order to give it a rating….

He says based on video from eyewitnesses, it looks to have been on the ground for less than a minute….

Fleegel says that was the only tornado report they had on Saturday night, but there were reports of small hail and strong thunderstorm winds of 60 miles an hour in other parts of northeastern South Dakota.