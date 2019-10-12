Top Ranked Governors Remain Unbeaten

ootballPIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team continued its dominance 0f Class 11AA football Friday night as they rolled the 2nd ranked and unbeaten Brookings Bobcats 52-6. Garrett Stout continued his assault on the Governor record book by rushing for 3 touchdowns and throwing for one. He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Maguire Raske ran for two touchdowns and also ran the second half kickoff back 91 yards for a touchdown as Pierre improved to 7 and 0 on the season. The Governor defense forced two turnovers and allowed Brookings just under 30 yards of total offense in the first half. The Governors finished with plus 350 yards of total offense rushing for 200 and throwing for another 150. Pierre continues it’s assault next Friday when they travel to Mitchell to face the Kernels. Brookings will host Spearfish.